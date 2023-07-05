Carolyn Boutiette, 65

Carolyn R. Boutiette, devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished grandmother passed away June 28, 2023, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley and surrounded by her family.

She was born on Aug. 12, 1957, to her birthparents, Judy Deber and Vinton Walton. Carolyn was adopted by Stanley and Gertrude (Krause) Strege of Wahpeton. She graduated from Wahpeton High and attended Valley City State University.

