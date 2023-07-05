Carolyn Boutiette, 65

Carolyn R. Boutiette, devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished grandmother passed away June 28, 2023, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley and surrounded by her family.
She was born on Aug. 12, 1957, to her birthparents, Judy Deber and Vinton Walton. Carolyn was adopted by Stanley and Gertrude (Krause) Strege of Wahpeton. She graduated from Wahpeton High and attended Valley City State University.
Carolyn married Craig Boutiette on April 21, 1978. They made their home in Kent, Minnesota. Together they had four children, Kenny of Wahpeton, Kortney (Marty) Mackner of Wyndmere, North Dakota, Katy (Adam) Cory and Kevin of Wahpeton. Carolyn was also blessed with grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mila, Adessa, Eli, Ethan; and great-grandchildren, Asher and Lennox.
She is survived by her husband, Craig, and their four children; and siblings, Arden (Robert Bishop) Strege of Irving, Texas, Deena Smeltzer of Vista, California, Alicia Todd of Forest Lake, Minnesota, Julie Deber, Karla Reed, Jason Deber, all of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and Christine Weiser of Ft. Ripley, Minnesota; brothers-in-law, Steve (Vicki) Boutiette of Horace, North Dakota, Frank (Karen) Boutiette of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Shelly (Stu) Swandal of Walcott, North Dakota, and Mary Boutiette of Laughlin, Nevada.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Strege, and her birthparents, Judy Deber and Vinton Walton. She will be forever remembered for her love of music, devotion to her cherished cats Abra and Dabra, and her unwavering faith in the Lord. Above all, Carolyn will be remembered as a devoted mother and wife.
A private family service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service of Moorhead, Minnesota. Online condolences can be shared online at www.korsmofuneralservice.com.
