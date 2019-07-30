Cash Herman, 58
Cash L. Herman, 58, Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at his home, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
His visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Fr. Tony Welle will officiate the service. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton.
Cash Lee Herman was born May 15, 1961 in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Durlyn and Liz (Terhell) Herman. He grew up in Wahpeton, graduating from Wahpeton High School in 1979. He received his bachelor’s degree in Financial Management from the University of Texas. During his huge award-winning professional career in the financial industry, he worked as a broker, branch manager, and a financial planner in Beverly Hills, California, Boston, Massachusetts, Denver, Colorado, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Fargo.
He was a crazy huge Minnesota Vikings fan, as well as an all sports fan. He loved fishing and spending time with his family at their cabin on Pickerel Lake, Minnesota, where he held the “family prize catch” for an 11-pound walleye. He also enjoyed cooking and being outdoors. Cash was very quick witted, had an amazing memory and was very good with numbers. He was very proud of all his siblings. He had a love for dogs, especially his own Shih Tzus, Cody and Vic.
Cash is survived by his father, Durlyn Herman, Wahpeton; three brothers, Jay (Laura) Herman, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Christopher (Lisa) Herman, Fargo, and Josh Herman, Fargo; his sister, Kimberly Schroeter, Grand Rapids, Michigan; his nephews, Henry and Shea Herman; six nieces, Hannah, Julia, Andie, Ingrid Schroeter, and Frankie and Stevie Herman; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Liz Herman in 2017.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.