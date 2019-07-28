Cash L. Herman, 58, Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at his home, Thursday, July 25, 2019.

His visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Fr. Tony Welle will officiate the service. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

