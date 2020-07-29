Catherine B. Milikien “Nickey Brinkman,” of Hanford, California, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2020.  

She was born in Hankinson, North Dakota, on Sept. 18, 1928 and is survived by her three children:  Lesli (George), Doug (Susan) and Ben (Judy).

