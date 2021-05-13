Catherine "Cathy" I. Ambrose, 63

Catherine “Cathy” Ambrose, 63, of Mantador, North Dakota, passed away Friday May 7, 2021, in the presence of her family. A private visitation and service will be held in Mantador on Thursday, May 20, 2021, for family. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website. Father Kurtis Gunwall will officiate the service. Burial will follow at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Mantador. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Catherine Irene Ambrose was born Aug. 31, 1957, to Arnold and Antoinette (Lenz) Mauch in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She attended Hankinson High School and graduated in 1975. She was a very talented athlete competing in softball, track and basketball. Cathy continued to excel in basketball and track while attending North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota. In 1990, Catherine began working at Walmart in Fargo, North Dakota; she enjoyed her job there and spent the next 20 plus years as a valued and loyal employee.
Catherine was always fun to be around, and for only being 5-foot 3-inches, she was hard to keep up with. Her speedy walking made her hard to catch. She was full of energy, and quite the prankster stirring up activity. She was always surrounded by laughter and joy. Outside gardening was one of Catherine’s favorite activities, adding to her jungle of colors and flowers. She loved music, often getting lost in it if it was playing in the background. Watercolor was her painting of choice. She created many beautiful artworks for her family and friends.
Catherine is survived by her son, Shane (Tiffany) Ambrose of Moorhead, MN; two grandchildren, Charlie and Matilda Ambrose; her Mother, Nettie Mauch of Mooreton, ND; her 11 siblings, Jeffrey Mauch of Mooreton, Barbara (Mike) Hoffert of Wahpeton, ND, Debra (Jeff) Frider of Moorhead, MN, Kevin (Debbie) Mauch of Mooreton, Sheila (Mike) Grumbo of LaPalma, CA, Charles (Susan) Mauch of Barney, ND, Wayne (Liane) Mauch of Mantador, ND, Pamela (Jim) Roark of Cave Creek, AZ, Craig (Julie) Mauch of Barney, ND, Bradley (Jackie) Mauch of Thief River Falls, MN, and Alan Mauch of Fargo, ND; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Ambrose; her father, Arnold Mauch; and brother, James and sister, Denise, both in infancy.
