Catherine “Cathy” Uhlich, 88
Catherine Evangaline Uhlich, 88, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Catherine’s Living Center with her family by her side. We appreciate the loving care received at St. Catherine’s Living Center and Hospice.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, followed by her 11 a.m. funeral service at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. Burial will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.
Cathy was born on April 13, 1931 to Fred & Frances Scheiterlein of Ashby, Minnesota. Cathy and her brother, Jerry, grew up in White Rock, South Dakota. The family moved to Wahpeton when Cathy was 14. She graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1949 and attended North Dakota State School of Science (now NDSCS), where she earned a degree in Stenography and Office Practice in 1951.
Cathy worked at her dad’s auto dealership, Westside Motors, and Citizens First National Bank in Wahpeton. She met Edwin Uhlich in 1951 and they were united in marriage on Aug. 22, 1952. They lived in Wahpeton and raised three children: Brian, Denise and Will. They owned and operated Uhlich Oil and Northside Amoco for 40 years. Cathy helped with the bookwork for Uhlich Oil and ran a daycare out of their home.
Cathy belonged to the Wahpeton Elks, Wahpeton Jaycees and was a devoted member of Bethel Lutheran Church. Ed and Cathy enjoyed weekends at their cabin on Deer Lake, Minnesota. She loved spending time with family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They attended numerous track meets, baseball, basketball, football and soccer games to support their children and grandchildren. Cathy and Ed spent winter months in Arizona, traveled to Alaska in their motorhome and attended Amoco conventions.
Cathy is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Ed Uhlich; children, Brian (Kari Nordick) Uhlich of Wahpeton, Denise (Rich) Randall of West Fargo, and Will (Barb) Uhlich of Wahpeton; grandchildren, Nicole Uhlich (Jake Collins), Monique Gregor, Justin (Kim) Uhlich, Josh Randall, Nick Randall (Ali Horsager), Jacob Uhlich and Tori Uhlich, Logan Oscarson (Lindsey Farmer), Keira Oscarson (Mark Haag); great grandchildren, Bailee Gregor, Danika Gregor, Jaxson Collins, Brynlee Randall, Lucas Haag, and Sophie Haag; her sisters-in-law, Gayle Scheiterlein and Lorna Olhauser; brother-in-law, Reinie Uhlich; and many nieces and nephews.
Cathy is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Frances; her brother, Jerry; her great granddaughter, Reagan Nicole Collins; her father and mother-in-law Jacob & Christine Uhlich; and in-laws Alex and Marian Uhlich, Willis Uhlich and Ann Uhlich.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHI Health at Home Hospice in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
