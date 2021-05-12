1957-2021

Catherine “Cathy” Ambrose, 63, of Mantador, North Dakota, passed away Friday May 7, 2021 in the presence of her family. A private visitation and service will be held for family Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Mantador.

A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website. Father Kurtis Gunwall will officiate the service. Burial will follow at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Mantador.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

