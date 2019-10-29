Catherine Marie Schneider, 76

Catherine Marie Schneider, 76, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Villa Maria, Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.

