Cathy Jean Ferguson, 68, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Jeanne Putnam will be officiating the service. A live-stream of the service will be available to watch at www.josephvertinandsons.com under her obituary page. Burial will be held at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton.
Cathy Jean Ferguson was born on Aug. 13, 1954, to HT and Francis (Roscoe) Ferguson down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her father was an active member in the U.S. Air Force, so from a young age Cathy was accustomed to traveling. Throughout her childhood, they were stationed in Louisiana, Arkansas and Japan. For a while, Cathy owned a home in Houston, Texas, where she worked and was able to be closer to her brothers and father. Eventually in 1980, she would move up north and called the Breckenridge-Wahpeton area her home.
Cathy loved playing softball and was very talented as a shortstop. She had a deep love for all animals and held her cats, Scooter and Chloe, close to her heart. When she wasn’t working, playing softball, or with her animals, Cathy could be found with her good friend, Roger Bergeman. She enjoyed getting out of the house to visit with friends at Rainbow Court, doing puzzles together, or just having a potluck and spending time with them all.
Cathy will be greatly missed by her friend of 31 years, Roger Bergeman; her brother, Keith (Marlene) Ferguson; her nieces and nephews, Joshua (Rachel) Ferguson, Jacob (Victoria) Ferguson, Mikia Ferguson, Jerry Jr. Ferguson, Johna Ryg, Travis Thielman, and James Ferguson; and her great nieces, Miura and Reese Ferguson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, HT and Francis Ferguson; and her brothers, Michael and Gerald Ferguson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
