Cecelia Amelia (Kaufman) Dierks, 91, died suddenly Sunday night, Oct. 4, 2020, at Sanford Hospital, Fargo.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. John’s, with a one-hour visitation prior. Interment will be held following the Mass at Fairview Cemetery, Wahpeton. 

An expanded obituary will be available shortly and condolences may be left at www.VertinMunson.com, where a live-stream of the service will be available at 1:30 Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Cecelia Dierks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

