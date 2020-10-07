Cecelia Amelia (Kaufman) Dierks, 91, returned home suddenly and unexpectedly, Sunday night, Oct. 4, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9,at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, with a viewing one-hour prior at the church. Father Eric Seitz, Parochial Vicar, will officiate. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Cecelia was born to Theodore and Clara (Ament) Kaufman and raised on the family farm in Bluffton, Minnesota, on March 5, 1929, born into a family with 10 siblings, with Cecelia being the last remaining member of the family. She attended country school until eighth grade. Her wish to get off the farm came true and she soon met and married Ervin Dierks on June 23, 1949, at the parish house in Bluffton. The pair made their home in Wahpeton. Together 44 years, until Ervin’s death, they raised five children, John, Linda, Duane, Gerhard and Julie. Roses were an important part of her life and Ervin always brought her a rose on every special occasion.
Cecelia was active to the very end. She was a member of the Eagles and VFW Auxiliary, and for 72 years, was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church. She was an avid card player and could be found shuffling cards at homes and various locations in the area. Much of her working life was spent at National Foods, Pamida, and in housekeeping at St. Francis Hospital. She owned her own upholstery business for 18 years, retiring at age 80. She loved to visit family around the country and was an avid camper. She loved fishing and she canned to keep food on the table during cold North Dakota winters.
She is survived by her sons, John (Lorna) Dierks, of Sauk Centre, Minnesota; Duane Dierks, Gillette, Wyoming; Gerhard (Connie) Dierks, Frazee, Minnesota; and daughters, Linda (Gene) Foley, Graceville, Minnesota, and Julie Myers, of Wahpeton. Cecelia is survived by grandchildren Colette (Dave) Hohman, Corwin (Jennifer) Dierks, Ryan Foley, Erin (Frank) Drabek, Kim Wendt, Kelli (Matt) Johnson, and Laura (Cory) Formaneck. In addition, Cecelia leaves behind 14 great-grandchildren and one soon-to-be great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Clara; her husband, Ervin; a son-in-law, Dean Myers and her 10 siblings: Mathilda Schwartz, Anton Kaufman, Nicholas Kaufman, George Kaufman, Dorothy Turchin, Marcella Kopvieler, Marie Briath, Hildagard Lausten, Margaret Brown, and Irene Edwards.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place for her service, including the use of masks and social distancing. Those wishing to do so may tune into a live-stream of the service at www.VertinMunson.com where condolences to the family may be left.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be made in her name to St. John’s Catholic Church.
Vertin Munson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
