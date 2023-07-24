Cecelia Berg, 91

Cecelia Florence Berg of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at St. Catherine’s Living Center the morning of Saturday, July 1, 2023. She was 91 years old.

Cecelia was born on Sept. 1, 1931 in Ashley, North Dakota, to Jacob and Lydia Roeszler, and graduated from Ashley High School. In 1948, she was married to Donald Berg. In 1958, the couple moved to Wahpeton from Oakes, North Dakota, and together they raised their four children.

