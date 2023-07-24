Cecelia Berg, 91

Cecelia Florence Berg of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at St. Catherine’s Living Center the morning of Saturday, July 1, 2023. She was 91 years old.
Cecelia was born on Sept. 1, 1931 in Ashley, North Dakota, to Jacob and Lydia Roeszler, and graduated from Ashley High School. In 1948, she was married to Donald Berg. In 1958, the couple moved to Wahpeton from Oakes, North Dakota, and together they raised their four children.
Cecelia was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. After staying at home with their children, she was employed with Sears Roebuck and later with Richland County Senior Services Center in Wahpeton. She worked with the Senior Center well into her 70s and loved helping those who needed both her help and support. She was an avid bridge player, was very active in her church, and enjoyed being in the church choir. Her faith was her foundation, blessed be her soul.
She is survived by her daughters, Marci Evans of Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Pat (James) Cartwright of Denver, Colorado; sons, Michael Berg of Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and Marty Berg of Minnetrista, Minnesota; six grandchildren: Brooklyn, Katie, Jimmy, Mckenzie, Christopher, and Hannah; and one great-granddaughter, Isabella.
Cecelia was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; brothers, Al and Leonard Roeszler; and son-in-law, Dr. Douglas Evans.
A small family memorial will be held this fall with interment at the Fargo Veterans Cemetery. She will be laid to rest next to her husband of nearly 75 years, Donald.
Memorial can be sent to CHI Hospice Care of Breckenridge, Minnesota, in memory of Cecelia.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
To plant a tree in memory of Cecelia Berg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.