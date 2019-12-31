Cecelia Kirchoffner, 58
Cecelia Ann Kirchoffner, 58, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Sanford Health in Fargo, North Dakota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, West Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service, at the church. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the Mass.
Cecelia was born Aug. 10, 1961, in Devils Lake, North Dakota, the daughter of Joseph “Jake” and Darlene (Bjornson) Kirchoffner. She was raised in Lakota, North Dakota, and started school there.
Cecelia was baptized and received her first Holy Communion at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lakota. The family moved to Mapleton, North Dakota, in 1973. Cecelia graduated from West Fargo High School in 1978 and was employed as a waitress for a few years. She later became a CNA and was employed at Rosewood on Broadway for over 20 years until her health forced her to retire.
Cecelia and her significant other, James Brenner, spent over 25 years together. She moved to Wahpeton in 2016.
She loved helping people, spending time with her children and grandchildren, dancing, country music, shopping, going out to eat, sunning and being at the lakes. She will fondly be remembered for her laugh and love of her Lord.
Left to cherish her memory are her significant other of 25 years, James Brenner of Wahpeton; son Richard (Jennifer) Zentz of Fargo, daughter Amber (Raymond) Cornford and their family: Nora, Nolan and Owen; daughter Whitney (Tyler) Fredekind and their family: Casen, Jacksen and Joselyn; her mother, Darlene Kirchoffner of West Fargo; brothers Joseph and Ronald (Kathy) Kirchoffner, all of West Fargo; sister Gail Sheeley (Clifford) of West Fargo; many nieces, nephews, cousins and her precious dog, Sophie.
Preceding her in death are her father, Joseph “Jake” Kirchoffner; son Jarrett and a brother, Donald.
Arrangements entrusted to the West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center, West Fargo.
