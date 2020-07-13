Cecil E. Stahl, 70, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, followed by his funeral service at 1 p.m. at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate the service. Burial will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.

