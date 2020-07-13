Cecil E. Stahl, 70, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, followed by his funeral service at 1 p.m. at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate the service. Burial will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.