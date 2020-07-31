Celebration of Life and Obituary of David Fronning, 33

David Fronning, 33, Breckenridge, Minnesota, died on June 15, 2020 in a semi accident in the state of Kansas.
David was born July 4, 1986 to Bruce and Lori (Wold) Fronning. He was raised in the Breckenridge area. He attended the public school and was baptized and confirmed in the Breckenridge Lutheran Church. He enlisted in the National Guard, after a brief period, was medically discharged. He attended NDSCS in their electrical program, also obtaining his CDL with Hazmat endorsement.
David enjoyed the open air and worked with various farmers over a twenty-two year period. His main farm employment was with (late Robert) Troy and Larry Dohman. He worked as an Apprentice and Journeyman with various electric contractors with primary employment to Scott's Electric, Wahpeton, North Dakota and Magnum Electric, West Fargo, North Dakota.
In 2015, he met his fiancée Kasey Wiechmann and her son Xavier. David and Kasey started a family life together, raising Xander as his own son. In 2017 they welcomed their daughter Hailey into the world giving him the princess he wanted.
David enjoyed camping and seasonal hunting throughout his life. He loved playing with all the children he crossed paths with acting like a big kid himself, usually he was caring and willing to help anyone he came across, if he didn’t know how to do something he always figured it out. Family and friends will miss him greatly.
David is survived by fiancée Kasey Wiechmann, son Xavier Wiechmann and daughter Hailey Fronning of Breckenridge. Parents Bruce and Lori Fronning of Breckenridge, Brother, Nathan (Jill) Fronning, their children Zoey and Zander of Breckenridge; Sister, Ashley Fronning (Will Trigg) of Vergas, along with Kasey’s parents, brothers, sister-in-law’s, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Alfred and Mila Fronning, Obert and Gladys Wold.
A “David Fronning Memorial,” is set up with Bremer Bank to help out with expenses they are incurring at this time. You can contribute to the memorial at any Bremer Bank branch.
A “Celebration of Life” will take place on Aug. 15, 2020 at the home of Bruce and Lori Fronning, 2073 400th St, Breckenridge, MN 56520. Celebration opens at 1 p.m., program at 2 p.m. During the program it will open to guests to share highlights they had with David. The family encourages guests, members of the audience to come forth and say a few words about their joyful times they had with David. A lunch will follow the program.
Family requests the wearing of apparel to be casual, light colors. Might be short of chairs if you bring a lawn chair with you, it would be helpful if we were short.
