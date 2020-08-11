A remembrance for David Fronning

July 4, 1986 – June 15, 2020

A remembrance for David Fronning will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Bruce and Lori Fronning’s home, 2073 400th St. Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the program at 2 p.m. includes sharing of memories. Lunch to follow.

Please come and share time with the family.

