Chad Michael Rinnels, 45, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota, on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by the funeral service at 7 p.m. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating.
While maintaining social distancing guidelines, we are now able to accommodate gatherings of up to 250 people. The use of face masks by attendees is mandated in the state of Minnesota, and we will continue taking the necessary steps to keep our facility clean.
Chad Michael Rinnels was born on Jan. 5, 1975, to Michael and Cheryl (Pogreba) Rinnels in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He grew up there and attended Wahpeton High School before exploring the work force in machine operation. He worked at WCCO, ComDel Innovation, MinnDak, and Krause Brothers.
On July 23, 1999, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Stephanie Schmidt. Together they had two beautiful children and made their home in the Wahpeton and Breckenridge area.
Chad loved hunting, fishing, golfing, watching his favorite teams, the 49ers and Braves, and most importantly, he loved the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren and family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, LaVern and Mabel Rinnels, and Leo “Porky” and Mabel Pogreba; father-in-law, Robert Schmidt; and his beloved german shorthair pointer, Lexi Baby.
Chad is survived by his wife and best friend, Stephanie Rinnels; daughter, Heidi (Conway) Livingood; son, Justin Rinnels; grandkids, Kingston and Hudson Livingood; parents, Mike and Cheryl Rinnels; sister, Amanda Rinnels; nephew, Lucas; parents-in-law, John (Connie) Larson; brother-in-law, Steve (Stacy) Schmidt; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.