Chad Michael Rinnels, 45, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota, on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, followed by the 7 p.m. funeral service. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating.
While maintaining social distancing guidelines, we are now able to accommodate gatherings of up to 250 people. The use of face masks by attendees is mandated in the state of Minnesota, and we will continue taking the necessary steps to keep our facility clean. For those who prefer or require continued precautions, webcasting and/or live streaming will be available for Chad’s service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
