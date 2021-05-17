Charles “Chuck” Johnson, 84, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. followed by his 12 p.m. memorial service on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. René Hasbargen will officiate the service.
Charles Amber Johnson was born on July 4, 1936, in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, to Guy and Mabel (Kirkendahl) Johnson. Chuck grew up in Franklin, Minnesota, and graduated from Franklin High School in 1954. He furthered his education graduating from the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1956. He began working for his father at the Bank of Franklin and then he enlisted in the U.S. Army in early 1957 and was stationed in Germany for two years.
On Nov. 9, 1957, Chuck married the love of his life, Nancy Carruth when he was home on leave. He was honorably discharged in 1961 and returned to the United States.
The couple moved to Bruce, South Dakota, where he managed the State Bank of Bruce and they raised their five children. In 1969, the family moved to Maple Plain, Minnesota, and he managed the State Bank of Maple Plain. In 1977, he purchased a hardware store in Fergus Falls, and in 1985, they moved the store to Breckenridge until closing it in 1991. He managed the Hardware Hank store in Barnesville until he retired.
He was a member of the Lions Club for many years and held the offices of Treasurer, Vice President, and President. He was also on the board of the Minnesota Bankers Association. He loved fishing, golfing, and playing on local pool and dart leagues. He was a huge fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Wild, and the Twins. He was an avid pinochle player and entered any tournament he could find!
The light of his life was his wife Nancy, kids, grandkids and great grandkids. He befriended everyone he knew, always had a smile on his face, a joke to tell, an open garage door and a cold Michelob to offer.
His caring, generous, and loving spirit will forever be missed by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Johnson; daughter, Julie (Thomas) Johnson-Kelly, and her children, Eleanor Kelly, Christina Kelly, Sean Kelly, Claire Kelly, Liam Kelly, Meagan Kelly, and Brendan Kelly; daughter, Jeanne Johnson-Sundal, and her children, Laura (Dan) Sundal-Bolstad, Andrew (Rebecca) Sundal, and Amber Sundal; son, Michael (Carrie) Johnson, and his children, Josh (Amber) Johnson, Mallory Schweiger-Hunter, Camden (Alison) Schweiger, and Ashley Johnson; son, Scott (Missy) Johnson, and his children, Chris (Lauren) Johnson, Cody (Whitney) Johnson, Devin Johnson, Tae-yah Johnson, Taleeyah Johnson; daughter, Jackie (Mike) Johnson-Range; great-grandchildren, Colt, Cooper, Harlow, Jett, Eddy, and Hudson; brother, David (Emily) Johnson; sisters, Beverly Attwood, Patricia Atwood, and Mary Jo Read; and many other devoted family members and friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Mabel Johnson; brother, Robert (Geraldine) Johnson; and son-in-law, Jeff Sundal.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.