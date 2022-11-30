Charles “Chuck” Roy Cox, Jr., 54

Charles “Chuck” Roy Cox, Jr. was born Sept. 2, 1968, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, as the youngest child to Charles “Charlie” Sr. and Cora Cox. He was baptized at Buffalo Lake Presbyterian on Sept. 22, 1968, and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in 2008. He attended Wahpeton Public Schools and University of Mary in Bismarck.

