Charles “Chuck” Roy Cox, Jr., 54

Charles “Chuck” Roy Cox, Jr. was born Sept. 2, 1968, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, as the youngest child to Charles “Charlie” Sr. and Cora Cox. He was baptized at Buffalo Lake Presbyterian on Sept. 22, 1968, and confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in 2008. He attended Wahpeton Public Schools and University of Mary in Bismarck.
After a long, hard-fought battle with combat PTSD and depression, Chuck passed away on Nov. 23, 2022.
Chuck was a decorated military veteran who served his country for many years and several deployments while enlisted in the U.S. Army as well as the North Dakota National Guard.
He was united in marriage with his loving wife Brenda on Aug. 8, 2008, when he also welcomed her three children with open arms and love. He was a devoted husband and family man who took great pride in caring for his wife, children, and family, always making sure his loved ones knew he was there for them. He became “Grandpa Chuck” in 2014 and welcomed a total of four grandchildren. Grandpa was one of his favorite titles and he was the best.
Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, fishing, camping, and watching football, and enjoying concerts with his wife. His love for Rush and Iron Maiden were unparalleled.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife Brenda, his children Brittany (Justin) Kratz, Courtney King, and Darrell “DJ” King, as well as his grandchildren Kristopher, Alayna, Knute, and Rylan. He is also survived by his siblings Debra (Barry) Ward, Deidra (Jim Hasse) Labelle, William “Bill” Cox, brother-in-law Jeffrey (Suzanne) Vivier, father-in-law Eugene Vivier, mother-in-law Theresa Lafountain, nephews Bill Cox, Jeremy Ward, Daniel Labelle, nieces Deanna Labelle, Edith Labelle, Alique Hasse, and many great-nephews and nieces who were very important in his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Cora Cox, and many others whom he called family and friends.
His family will receive friends from 5:30 -7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton at 11 a.m., with visitation and Rosary service beginning at 10 a.m. Father Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton.
Please note that Chuck’s family will host a memorial service in one year’s time, as well as a summertime memorial fishing tournament with pending arrangements.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
