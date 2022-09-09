Charles “Chuck” Springer, 70
Charles “Chuck” Springer, 70, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, (formerly of Wyndmere, North Dakota), passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Charles “Chuck” Springer, 70
Charles “Chuck” Springer, 70, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, (formerly of Wyndmere, North Dakota), passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton.
Time for visitation will take place from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, with a celebration of life service beginning at 5 p.m.
Charles Elroy Springer, affectionately known as “Chuck,” was born on Feb. 11, 1952, the youngest of three sons to Orville and Geraldine (Mathieson) Springer. Little “Chucky” spent his early years growing up in Wyndmere collecting baseball cards and enjoying a very good time to grow up in Wyndmere. In 1961, the Washington Senators moved their team to Minneapolis/St. Paul and life was instantly changed for Chuck. During his teenage years, Chuck wrote pages upon pages of very in depth, accurate, and meticulously written essays and recaps of the Minnesota Twins games, seasons, players, and managers. He literally knew every aspect of the Minnesota Twins for his entire life.
Chuck graduated from Wyndmere High School in 1970 and worked various jobs in the area including the Mantador Elevator, Anderson’s Service, and Schmidt Inc. In 1975, Chuck went to work for Claude Strege at Midwest Sales and Construction and remained an employee there for 18 years until his ailing back forced him away from concrete work. Chuck had a work ethic like few others; Claude reminded people daily that Chuck was not late for work one single time in the past 18 years. Beginning in the mid 1980’s, Chuck worked at Wil-Rich in Wahpeton during the winter seasons until becoming a full-time employee. After suffering a stroke in 2011, forcing him to retire, Chuck became a resident of St. Catherine’s Nursing Home in Wahpeton where he resided until his passing.
Aside from being an avid Minnesota Twins, Vikings, and Wyndmere Warriors fan, Chuck was very proud of his three sons: Seth, Carl, and Lee. Although his time was limited with his grandkids, Chuck was especially proud of them and expected updates on them regularly. In 2020, Chuck’s granddaughter, Tiffany, took a job at St. Catherine’s and Chuck and Tiffany formed a special bond during that time. Chuck enjoyed playing softball and spent many years on SE ND pool league, where he was a very dependable teammate. Chuck enjoyed hunting and fishing with his boys and stopping by McLeod for beers afterwards.
Chuck is survived by his sons, Seth, Carl (Jessica) and Lee (Launa); brother, Wayne; sister-in-law, Shirley; nephew, Jeff (Deaun); nieces, Stephanie (Tom) Ladwig, Amy (John) Stueve; and grandchildren, Tiffany, Riley, Charlie, and Jack.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Geraldine; brother, Orville Jr.; and sister-in-law, Carole.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.