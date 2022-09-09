Charles “Chuck” Springer, 70

Charles “Chuck” Springer, 70, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, (formerly of Wyndmere, North Dakota), passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton.

