Charles John Bellmore, 83, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully under the care of CHI hospice Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
His funeral service will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Vertin-Munson Funeral Home. Visitation is set to begin at 9 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11 am and lead by Pastor Dominick Warne. A live stream of his service will be available on the funeral home’s website. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request all memorials be made to the Chahinkapa Zoo, the Wounded Warriors Project, Fresenius Kidney Care Fergus Falls, or to the Richland/Wilkin Food Pantry.
Charles, affectionately known as “Charlie,” was born on June 2, 1939, in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to Jack and Amelia (Pawlak) Bellmore. After his formal education at Waubun School System, he joined his dad in the family farming operations. In 1957, Charlie worked for the U.S. government as a private contractor and was soon sent to Cambodia for eight weeks to find a POW camp. Charlie worked for Robanks Manufacturing for 24 years and, in the meantime, owned and operated his own business, Bellmore & Sons, where he completed septic tank service, trenching, and excavating.
On March 17, 2001, Charlie was united in marriage to Jan Stiffler in Abercrombie, North Dakota. To this union, Charlie welcomed two children into his family, and Jan welcomed eight into hers. Together, they watched their family grow with grandchildren and great-grandchildren as the years went on. Shortly after he and Jan married, they began planning camping trips as often as possible and enjoyed retirement together.
From the earliest years of his life, Charlie was hunting and fishing; as his children grew up, he passed along this passion to them as well. He was a hero in the eyes of his children and a pillar of strength to his grandchildren. His work ethic was next to none, and nothing stopped Charlie from completing a full day at work - not even the forklift falling him. Amongst the community, he was known for his volunteer work, especially his welding projects at Chahinkapa Zoo in many of the habitat enclosures. During the Veteran’s Day parades, Charlie proudly drove his army jeep as the community watched from the sidewalks. The American Flag was his favorite symbol, and he took pride in his country and community. He preferred the color blue, loved country music, and typically had an old war movie on the television.
Charlie will forever be cherished by his loving wife of nearly 22 years, Jan Bellmore; children, Steve Bellmore, Brian (Karen) Bellmore, Jeff Bellmore (Carly Jimenez), Mike Bellmore, Kathy (Adam) Walton, Mark Bellmore, Kim (Joel) Nelson, and Dean (Trudi) Bellmore; stepdaughter, Kelli (Chad) Friederichs; stepson, Guy (Candice) Striffler; 23 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; four step grandchildren, and two step great grandchildren; siblings, Phyllis Banks and Maryann Erickson; and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack, and Amelia Bellmore; and Patricia Bellmore.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
