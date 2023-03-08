Charles John Bellmore, 83

Charles John Bellmore, 83, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully under the care of CHI hospice Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

His funeral service will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Vertin-Munson Funeral Home. Visitation is set to begin at 9 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11 am and lead by Pastor Dominick Warne. A live stream of his service will be available on the funeral home’s website. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request all memorials be made to the Chahinkapa Zoo, the Wounded Warriors Project, Fresenius Kidney Care Fergus Falls, or to the Richland/Wilkin Food Pantry. 

