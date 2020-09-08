Charles Meyer, 83, of Milbank, South Dakota, passed away at Avantara Milbank on Sept. 1, 2020.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Milbank. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7 at Mundwiler Funeral Home in Milbank, with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. Reverend Timothy Koch officiated, and burial took place at Milbank City Cemetery.

Mundwiler and Larson Funeral Homes was entrusted with arrangements.

