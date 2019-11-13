Charles Reinke, 78

Charles Reinke, 78 of Ramsey, Minnesota, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Guardian Angels Nursing Home, Elk River, Minnesota.

Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. followed by the the memorial service at 12 p.m. at the Frank Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is in charge of the arrangements.

