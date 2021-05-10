Charlotte Bullis, 90, of Tintah, Minnesota, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Lake Region Hospital, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Service information is pending with Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota. For service updates, please visit www.josephvertinandsons.com.

