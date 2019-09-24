Charlotte Lena Anderson, 77
Charlotte Lena Anderson, 77, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at Bergen Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial will be at Pleasantview Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Charlotte Lena Gardner was born Aug. 3, 1942 to Charles and Charlotte (Wittmeyer) Gardner in Rome, New York. After high school she moved to Springfield, Massachusetts, while there she met her husband Vernon Anderson. They married in 1958 and later were blessed with two daughters and a son. In 1960 they moved to the Minneapolis area and live in the surrounding suburbs. In 1979 they moved to Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Charlotte worked at Dakota Estates Retirement Home and later spent time as a volunteer there. She owned a fitness center in town also for a few years.
Charlotte loved cooking and entertaining family and friends. She opened her home on the holidays for Christmas Tours. She enjoyed planting flowers in her yard, doing crafts and playing cards. She would also make people laugh with her storytelling. Charlotte was an avid collector of jewelry, clothes and shoes.
In 2018 she moved into Siena Court, Wahpeton, North Dakota. She was a member of the Bergen Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood and belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary, Duerr Homemakers and the Red Hatters.
She is survived by her children: Denise (Randy) Hendricks, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, Cindy (Keith) Saunders, Geneseo, ND, Brian (DeeAnn) Anderson, McMinnville, TN; seven grandchildren: Ashley (Jason) Kemp, Alex Hendricks, Melynda Kolladge, Shannon (Curtis) Madson, Sherri (Jon) Ness, Steven (Megan) Saunders and Damian Bailey; 11 great grandchildren: Jesse, Isabella and Colten Tate, Ariana Lawrence, Leah and Larissa Madson, Jakob, Avery and Tara Ness, Maren and Emery Saunders; sister: Betty (Billy) Roberts, brother: Robert (Julia) Gardner, sister-in-law: Doris Tofteland and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon, parents Charlotte and Charles Gardner, brother: Richard Gardner and 2 sisters: Margaret Sharon and Linda Catello.
Charlotte had a beautiful spirit. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.