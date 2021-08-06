Charlotte Mehus (Christensen), 89

Charlotte Norma (Christensen) Mehus, 89, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family in Plymouth, Minnesota.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Messiah Church, 17805 County Road 6, Plymouth, MN 55447. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to Messiah Church of Plymouth.
Charlotte was born in Wahpeton, North Dakota, on Oct. 4, 1931, to George P. Christensen and Minnie (Willemssen) Christensen. She grew up on a farm south of Doran, Minnesota, and attended the first consolidated school in the state through eighth grade. She graduated from Breckenridge High School, class of 1949, and then attended Moorhead State University.
She married Donald G. Mehus, of Leonard, North Dakota, on March 10, 1951. They lived in Moorhead until moving to White Bear Lake, Minnesota, in 1957, and then to Maple Grove, in 1970 where they resided for 50 years.
Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Over the years, she helped her husband in his insurance business, worked as an election judge in Maple Grove, was active in 4-H and her community, and was a valued member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Corcoran, Minnesota, and later, of Messiah Church in Plymouth.
She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, baking, gardening, reading, poetry, mowing their large yard, crosswords and bird watching. Her greatest joy was attending her grandchildren’s activities and spending time with her family and friends. Her love, kindness and laugh will be deeply missed.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Donald; her parents George and Minnie Christensen; brother, Ralph Christensen; brothers-in law, Jerome Thompson and Kenneth Vangsness; sister-in-law, Bette (Ralph) Christensen, and niece, Jane (Christensen) Gage.
She is survived by her four children, William (Laura Witmer) Mehus, Susan (Dale) Rosenbush, Robert (Tami) Mehus, and Sandra (Parry) Swenson; grandchildren, Erica (Mike) Lotzer, Benjamin Carey, Matthew (Megan) Mehus, Scott Mehus, Kallan (fiancé, Josh Klassen) Swenson, Lauren Swenson, and Kristen Swenson; great-grandchildren, Clark, Isaac, and Adeline Lotzer, Madelyn and Maisie Mehus; brother, Jim (Ione) Christensen; sisters, Beverly Christensen, Arlene Thompson, and Del-Mae (Al) Johnson, and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Arrangements have been entrusted to David Lee Funeral Home, Wayzata, Minnesota, www.davidleefuneralhome.com, 1-952-473-5577.
