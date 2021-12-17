Christina A. Hoffman, 72, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Christina Ann Hoffman was born on March 8, 1949, in Beacon, New York, to Michael and Christina (Lonsberry) DiCastro. She grew up there and graduated from Beacon High School in 1968.
On Nov. 30, 1968, Christina married her high school sweetheart, Richard Wiand, at St. Joachim Catholic Church. To this union, they had Joseph and Shawna. They raised their family in Clarksville, Tennessee. Richard passed in 2004.
It was Clarksville where she met Harry Crocker while she was working as a real estate agent. Harry asked Christina to be his secretary and handle his accounting. He owned and profited from multiple different properties and Christina kept everything else in line. She worked for him for over 30 years.
On Sept. 16, 2007, Christina married Jeffrey Hoffman in Clarksville at the local VFW. They made their home in Florida in 2010 after Christina retired.
Christina’s hobbies included sewing, crafts, quilting, making pajama pants for her grandchildren, watching television, and being a matchmaker. She had always said she wanted to see her grandchildren get married and meet her great-grandkids before she passed. Thankfully, due to her persistent and keen matchmaking skills, both grandchildren fulfilled her wishes.
This determined, spicy, and fearless loving lady will forever be missed by her daughter, Shawna (Peter) Kaduck; grandchildren, Michael (Courtney) Neuman and Victoria (Ellis) Morris; great-grandson, Raphael Morris; sister, Doreen (Glen) Niese; sisters-in-law, Tina Martins and Rosie (Bill) Martins; and several other caring family members and friends.
Christina was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Wiand; son, Joseph Wiand; great-grandchild, Richard Morris; parents, Michael and Christina DiCastro; and sister, Michelle Colonna.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
