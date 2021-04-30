Clarence "Sonnie" Kutzer, 89, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Park Gardens Senior Living Center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota. A livestream of his service will be available on the funeral home's website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
