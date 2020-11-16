Clark Williams, 78, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minnesota. 

Due to the current conditions that our country faces as well as the safety of others, a private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Burial will take place at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton. A live stream of Clark’s service will be available on the funeral home’s website. 

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

