Claudette Hage, 81
Claudette Marie Hage (Stollenwerk), 81, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly Colfax, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge.
A private family service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020. To view the service through a live stream at 7 p.m., please go to www.vertinmunson.com. Burial will take place in Richland Lutheran Cemetery near Walcott, North Dakota.
Claudette “Clint” was born in Breckenridge on Feb. 5, 1939, to Peter “Bud” and Leobelle “Billie” (Henderson) Stollenwerk. She attended school in Breckenridge, where she graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1957. She worked at the Tastee Freeze and St. Francis Hospital in her teen and early adult years. She married E. Loren Hage on Oct. 25, 1958. They lived in Breckenridge and Wahpeton for the first nine years of their marriage before moving to the family farm near Colfax.
While on the farm they raised dairy cows, chickens, laying hens and hogs. Claudette assisted with the animals as well as yard work and tending to her large garden while raising her family. After her children left the home, she used her wonderful cooking skills to provide delicious meals to the Richland 44 High School students.
Claudette was a member of Richland Lutheran Church near Walcott, where she taught Sunday School and served on various committees within the church. She enjoyed attending her children and later her grandchildren’s various sporting events and could often be heard in the crowd as she cheered them on. Clint and Loren enjoyed many years at their lake cabin on Deer Lake, where she enjoyed fishing, boating and campfires, especially when her grandchildren joined her for smores and sing-a-longs around the campfire. Loren and Clint also loved to dance and spent many nights at the Breckenridge Pavilion dancing the night away.
Claudette was a loving and devoted wife to her husband of 52 years, before Loren’s passing on July 4, 2011.
She is survived by her five sons, Sheldon (Jamie) Hage, Fargo, North Dakota, and their children, Miranda and Stephanie Hage (Clement Clifton) and Lauren (DeSean) Thompson; Keith (Judy) Hage, West Fargo, North Dakota, and their children, Erin (Justin) Gowan and Ryan (Kari) Hage; Bradley (Leslie) Hage, Colfax, and their children, Brittany (Zachary) Hatting, Alexis (Dennis) Danzl, and Damon Hage; Jeffrey (Eileen) Hage, Breckenridge, and their children, Carmen Myer, Kirsten Herding and Shelby (Alex) Stone; Joel Hage, LaMoure, North Dakota; and 14 great-grandchildren. She would have delighted in three additional great-grandchildren to join the family in the coming months.
Other survivors include her sisters, Marlene Neppl, Sharon Conlin, Shelly (Charles) Zach; brothers, Peter (Lorraine) Stollenwerk, Paul “Butch” Stollenwerk, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Loren; her parents, Peter and Leobelle Stollenwerk; father and mother-in-law, Edwin and Mary Hage; brother, Michael Stollenwerk; brothers-in-law, Richard Neppl and William Conlin; grandson, Gaige Hage; and niece, Leah Hofer.
She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHI Health at Home Hospice or the local Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
