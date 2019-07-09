Clayton Anderson, 90
Clayton B. Anderson, 90, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Bethany Retirement Living, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will take place from 9:30-10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, followed by a 10 a.m. memorial service at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.
Clayton was born Oct. 16, 1928 to Benard and Esther Anderson in Walcott, North Dakota. He attended Walcott High School. Following graduation, Clayton enrolled in Moorhead State Teacher’s College, earning a Social Sciences degree and a teaching certificate. He then served in the Air National Guard during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged, he began working for the Railway Mail Service, later transferring to the Main Post Office in St. Paul, Minnesota.
On June 6, 1953, Clayton and Marybelle (Larson) were married in Moorhead, Minnesota, and relocated to St. Paul. They remained there for 31 years before returning to Fargo.
Clayton was an avid sports fan, watching every sport on television. He was a dedicated University of Minnesota gopher fan while living in St. Paul and a Bison fan upon his return to Fargo. He took great pride in keeping his yard in great shape and harvesting bumper crops of tomatoes. Clayton was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and he and Marybelle were long-time members of the Sons of Norway lodges in Minneapolis and Fargo.
Clayton is survived by his children, Laura (Warren) Pommier, Orlando, Florida, and Katherine (Peter) Livingston, Poway, California; grandchildren Matthew (Laura) Pommier, Rebecca (Derek) Lesinski, Carolyn Pommier, Allison Livingston and Thomas Livingston; great-grandchildren Claire and Henry Pommier and Jacob and Alexander Lesinski. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Clayton is preceded in death by his wife, Marybelle; parents Benard and Esther Anderson; and brothers Burnell, Ray, Floyd and Milo Anderson.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Bethany Retirement Living and Ethos Hospice for all their loving care.
Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society and Ethos Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.