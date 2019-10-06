Clayton T Hefty, 93
Clayton (Clay) T Hefty, Chandler, Arizona, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the age of 93 in Chandler.
A military burial is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct.11, at the National Memorial Cemetery in Cave Creek, Arizona.
Clayton was born on Feb 21, 1926 in Colfax, North Dakota. He attended school in Colfax and graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota, earning a degree in Business. Clayton served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, stationed in the Philippines. After the war, Clayton returned to Fargo, North Dakota, and worked for First National Bank as a loan officer.
He then met Cleo Olson whom he married on July 16, 1951 in Fargo. They were married for 64 years until her death in 2015. Following their marriage, Clayton worked for Standard Oil Company until his retirement in 1984. After retiring, Clayton and Cleo moved to Mesa, Arizona, enjoying golf and visiting family and friends.
Clayton is survived by sons Bryan Hefty (Linda) Spearfish, South Dakota, Stuart Hefty (Cathy) Bismarck, North Dakota, and daughter Patricia Currie (Chuck) Chandler.
Clayton was preceded in death by his wife Cleo, his parents, Clarence Hefty and Mildred (Hefty) Bakko of Colfax and daughter Lisa, of Maricopa, Arizona.
