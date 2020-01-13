Cletus ‘Clete’ Leinen, 73

Cletus “Clete” Leinen, 73, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the North Dakota Veterans Home in Lisbon, North Dakota.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Visitation will continue 9-10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 followed by his funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fairmount, North Dakota.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

