Clifford Wayne Strege, 79

Clifford Wayne Strege, 79, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, peacefully passed away at St. Catherine’s South Nursing Home in Fargo, North Dakota, on Jan. 5, 2023 surrounded by his family. 

Funeral services for Clifford were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Madison, Minnesota.  Rev. Noel Herr officiated at the service.  Special music was provided by organist Eunice Mork.  Active casket bearers were All Military.

To plant a tree in memory of Clifford Strege as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries