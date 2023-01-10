Clifford Wayne Strege, 79, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, peacefully passed away at St. Catherine’s South Nursing Home in Fargo, North Dakota, on Jan. 5, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Funeral services for Clifford were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Madison, Minnesota. Rev. Noel Herr officiated at the service. Special music was provided by organist Eunice Mork. Active casket bearers were All Military.
The concluding service and burial were in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Madison, Minnesota.
Clifford was born on April 10, 1943 to Warren and Loretta (Rakow) Strege in Madison, Minnesota, was baptized (April 25, 1943) and confirmed (May 4, 1958) at St. John’s church in Madison. He graduated from Madison High School in 1962 and entered the United States Marine Corps in July, serving until honorably discharged in 1965. In 1968, Cliff graduated from Canby Vo-Tech as a welder and obtained a degree in architectural drafting from North Dakota State College of Science in 1982.
Cliff met Sharon Elaine Hendrickson of Canby, Minnesota, and married June 1, 1968. The couple went on to expand their family with the births of three sons: Kyle, Darin, and Ryan. Cliff enjoyed watching the Vikings and Twins, reading, and fishing. Woodworking was a passion of Cliffs, and he spent many hours fashioning intricate works of art for his grandchildren, friends, and family. Cliff served in the Minnesota National Guard and was a member of the local American Legion Post No. 295 where he served as Commander from 2012-2013.
Cliff is survived by his wife Sharon, sons Kyle (Sara) and Darin (Andrea), grandchildren Mikki (Christian) Butler, Marcus (Rebecca) Connor, Mitchell (Germaine) Connor, Jericho (Jacob) Frye, Katie, Ysabelle, Tori, Allie, nine great-grandchildren, siblings Claudette (Thomas) Lewno, Lori Schroeder, Rick, and sister-in-law RuthAnn.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Loretta Strege, brothers Charles (Judy) and Clyde, brother-in-law John Schroeder, son Ryan, and granddaughter Elise.
