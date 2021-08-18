Clint Edward Gaukler, 52, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, Minnesota. 

Visitation will be from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood.

Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

