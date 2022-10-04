Clinton Peter Conzemius, 54, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after complications due to a genetic chronic kidney disease followed by cancer.
Visitation will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., led by Father Dale Lagodinski, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Father Leo Moenkedick and Father Dale Lagodinski will be officiating the mass. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Clint was born in Breckenridge, on Dec. 23, 1967, to Richard and Rose (Kaczynski) Conzemius. He graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1986 before making his way to Durango, Colorado, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration. Clint then returned to Breckenridge to work in the family business.
Upon his return, Clint met Jennifer Schmitz and got married on July 29, 1995. Together they raised a beautiful family of four kids. After being a business owner for 27 years, Clint sold his interest in the business to focus on his health and family.
Clint was grateful for the nine years of extended quality of life provided by a donated kidney from his brother Mitchell on June 4, 2013. In this extended life, Clint was able to accomplish many things. Clint enjoyed traveling with his family, watching his kids compete in sports, graduate high school/college, take a seat on the local hospital board, celebrate a daughter’s engagement, and bless us with his witty humor.
Family was very important to Clint. He looked forward to the annual Thanksgiving dinner which he and Jennifer hosted as a family style dinner for 25 years. Traveling was another pillar of Clint’s life that he valued greatly. From South America to China and all the places in between, he never failed to stress the importance of exploring while you have the chance.
One thing everyone can agree on is that Clint was always an honest and true man. Clint is a great example of what a true fight looks like. The way Clint fought goes to show that a good attitude and mindset is truly powerful.
Clint is survived by his father Richard Conzemius; wife of 27 years Jennifer Conzemius; twin sister Carla Bock, brother Mitchell (McKenzie) Conzemius, sister Jolinda (Michael Surma) Conzemius; children Mary, Claire, Grace and Anthony; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The obituary has been written by Clint’s loving family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
