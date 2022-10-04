Clinton Peter Conzemius, 54

Clinton Peter Conzemius, 54, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after complications due to a genetic chronic kidney disease followed by cancer.

Visitation will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, followed by a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., led by Father Dale Lagodinski, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Father Leo Moenkedick and Father Dale Lagodinski will be officiating the mass. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge. 

