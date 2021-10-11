Colleen “Tollie” Buckhouse, 71, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at Sanford hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 with her family by her side.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers please give memorials to United Church of Christ, Hankinson or a charity of your choice.

Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries