Connie Jean Ihry Caspers, 71
Connie Jean Ihry Caspers, 71, of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queens Creek, Arizona, surrounded by loved ones.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Fr. Dale Lagodinski will officiate, and a livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home’s website. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton at a later date.
Connie was born Oct. 26, 1951, in Valley City, North Dakota, to Adolph and Ardis (McCullough) Ihry. She grew up on a farm near rural Hope, North Dakota, with her six brothers and two sisters. Connie had many talents, and growing up, she was the family pianist every Sunday during family sing-alongs. She graduated from Hope High School in 1969. Connie was also a gifted writer and singer, performing many times with her beloved classmates, “Sisters of Hope.”
In 1969, Connie attended NDSCS in Wahpeton she moved to Fargo, where she worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. She also worked at Community First Bank in Wahpeton, and worked for Edward Jones. For the past number of years Connie worked with Century 21 Atwood, where she specialized in real estate sales in Minnesota lakes country.
Connie married Gary Tingum on April 7, 1979, where they made their home in Wyndmere, North Dakota, until his death. She was lucky enough to have two great loves in her life, and on Oct. 22, 1983, she married Woody Caspers in St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. They were married for 37 years until his passing in 2021.
Connie and Woody were active in each community they lived in, including Wahpeton, Otter Tail, Minnesota, Mesa, Arizona, and Fargo, North Dakota. They especially loved their lake home, where generations of Caspers would gather. Connie was very active in serving the community. Connie and Woody’s dedication and service to NDSCS was immeasurable. They initiated the DREAMS Auction, serving as chairs for 14 years. They were members of the NDSCS Blikre Society, NDSCS 300 Club, and 100 Club, supporting the growth and development of the Foundation through their travels as well as promoting the college to prospective students at every juncture. Connie was a eucharistic minister at St. Johns and was so proud of the beautiful building, as she enjoyed being on the renovation committee.
Connie was a stunningly beautiful soul, both inside and out. She radiated a love, a joy, a vibrance, a passion, an appreciation for life and for others that is unparalleled. As a devout Catholic, Connie trusted in the strength of prayer and the peace that God may bring each of us. Connie cherished family gatherings, organizing Ihry family reunions at the lake for many years, and eventually added an Ihry cousin bus trip.
Connie is survived by Woody’s three children, Corlyn Caspers (Rod Kolkow), Medford, Oregon, Jim Caspers (Cory Pope), Hudson, Wisconsin, and David Caspers (Tiffany), Bentonville, Arkansas; six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Reed (Michelle) Ihry, West Fargo, North Dakota, Neal “Buck” Ihry, Hope, North Dakota, Lori (Tim) Powell, Hope, Keith (Brenda) Ihry, Hope; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Ihry, Hope, and Brenda Ihry, Fargo; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Connie was preceded in death by her first husband, Gary Tinjum, her beloved husband, Woody; her parents, Adolph and Ardis; her brother, Gary and his wife Mary; her brothers, Wade and Dale; her sister, Mary Ann; infant twin siblings, Mary and Joseph.
Connie Jean will forever be remembered as a wonderful, kind, loving, caring wife, stepmother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She will be forever missed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
