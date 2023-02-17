Connie Jean Ihry Caspers, 71

Connie Jean Ihry Caspers, 71

Connie Jean Ihry Caspers, 71, of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queens Creek, Arizona, surrounded by loved ones.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Caspers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries