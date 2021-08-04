Connie Nennig, 80, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo, North Dakota.
A Catholic Daughter’s Rosary and visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, followed by her funeral mass at 1:30 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Fairmount, North Dakota. A live stream of her service will be available on her obituary page on the funeral home’s website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Hospice organization of your choice.
Connie Ella Nennig was born on Feb. 6, 1941 to Nicholas and Ella (Zick) Brown at St. John’s Hospital in Fargo. She was the only girl of the first quadruplet babies born in North Dakota, along with her brothers, Clair, Clayton and Cleo. She attended and graduated high school in Leonard, North Dakota, and then attended business college in Fargo. After her schooling, Connie began working for Silverline Boats, and she was very proud of the fact that she was the first woman to ever wire boats there.
On April 15, 1977, Connie was united in marriage to Arnold Nennig in Fargo. The couple moved to Breckenridge, where they built their beautiful home together, and they completed their family when they were blessed with their son, Mike. Connie worked for Hospice for several years, helped out at the Eagle’s Club, and said the best job she ever had was watering the hanging baskets of flowers on Dakota Avenue. She loved fishing with Arnie and Mike, working in her flower gardens, riding her John Deere lawn mower, and helping out with Bible studies and visiting the children at St. John’s Catholic Church. Connie will always be remembered for her loving, caring, and chatty personality.
Connie is survived by her siblings, Jim (Laverne) Brown, Crossville, Tennessee, and Pat (Walt) Porgorzelski, Belton, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Ella Brown; her husband, Arnie Nennig; her son, Mike Nennig; her quad brothers, Clar, Clayton, and Cleo Brown; her siblings, Jerry Brown, Dean Wulff, and Hank Wulff; and her niece, Jamie Brown.
Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
