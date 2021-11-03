Connie Petermann, 51, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton. Visitation and a rosary will continue at the church at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Dale Lagodinski officiating. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton.
A live stream of her services will be available on the funeral home’s website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Petermann Benefit Account at Bremer Bank.
Connie Renee Held was born Jan. 27, 1970, to Duane and Linda (Jundt) Held in Hankinson, North Dakota. She grew up in Wahpeton, where she was active in sports year-round, excelling in basketball, volleyball, track and softball. Connie and her class were a very tight knit group and she made many lifelong friends during this time. After graduating from Wahpeton High School in 1988, she attended NDSCS in Wahpeton, where she took classes to become a dental assistant.
On Oct. 4, 1996, Connie was united in marriage to Tim Petermann at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. The two made their home in Wahpeton and they were blessed with two children, Jacob and Jacie. She served her internship as a dental assistant with Dr. Quamme, worked for over 25 years with Three Rivers Dental, and most recently managed Anytime Fitness in Wahpeton.
Connie wore an infectious smile everywhere she went. She was a planner and organizer who was not afraid to take charge and cared deeply for her many friends and family. She was always willing to help out wherever she could and was referred to as “Mama Bear” by her children and their friends, always protecting and helping out her cubs. Connie loved spending time with all of her family and cherished the times spent with them at Boedigheimer Lake. She also made many close connections on the fifth floor at the Masonic Hospital, and they became like a second family to her.
Connie will be missed by her husband of 25 years, Tim Petermann; her children, Jacob and Jacie; her parents, Duane and Linda Held; her sisters, Tami (Eric) Norum and their children, Isaac and Tyler, and Lori (Branton) Alderman and their children, Tiernan, Ashton and Ambrie; her brother, Jerry Held and his daughter, Jude; her mother-in-law, Sharon Petermann; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; many aunts and uncles; her cat, Mirabella; and her guinea pig, S’mores.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Barney and Mary Held and Frank and Mary Jundt; her father-in-law, Stanley Petermann; Harold and Audrey Hansen; and her cat, Teeke.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
