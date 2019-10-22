Connie Slager, 80
Connie JoAnn (Kaple) Slager, 80, of Perham, Minnesota, formerly of Hawley, Minnesota, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Perham Health.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, with a 7 p.m. prayer service, at Wright Funeral Home in Hawley. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Hawley Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Lysne Lutheran Cemetery, Hawley.
Connie was born in Sisseton, South Dakota, on Feb. 3, 1939, the daughter of Carl and Dora (Sundahl) Kaple. On Nov. 1, 1968, Connie was united in marriage to Jerome Slager at Webster, South Dakota. The couple lived in Hawley for more than 40 years before moving to Perham.
Connie was a homemaker and she enjoyed time with her family, crossword puzzles, playing cards, reading, horseback riding and her beloved cats. Connie was a member of Hawley Lutheran Church and appreciated Pastor Darwin’s sermons and kindness.
Loving family members include: her sons, Terry Johnson, Scott Johnson, Joey (Lisa) Johnson and Chad (Marnie) Slager; grandchildren, Dylan, Lexi, and Quinn Johnson, Rachel Pederson, Heather Johnson, Andy Laddusaw and Billy and Joey Pederson, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerome; sisters, Lavergne Mizera and Delores Gleason, and infant son, Troy.
Arrangements are entrusted to Wright Funeral Home.
