Conrad Sanden, 96

Conrad Gilbert Sanden, 96, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Lyngblomsten Care Center, St Paul, Minnesota.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday March 22, 2021, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with a graveside service immediately following at Gol-Aal Cemetery, rural Wyndmere. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gol-Aal Cemetery.
Funeral services will be live streamed and recorded with connections through www.vertinmunson.com. Funeral attendance is limited to 100 individuals with masks.
He was born April 25, 1924, in Homestead Township, Wyndmere, to Gilbert (G.O.) and Ragna (Tollefson) Sanden. He grew up on the family farm and attended Wyndmere Public Schools. In World War II, he served in the Merchant Marines as a ship engineer, making cargo runs from New York to Tunisia and Venezuela.
He married Ruth Tvete on June 9, 1951, and they enjoyed 66 years of wedded friendship. They farmed in Garborg and Homestead townships north of Wyndmere until retiring in 1989. Conrad loved sports, especially baseball, was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, and served on the Wyndmere School Board.
Conrad is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Jan Sanden (Roseville, Minnesota); daughter and son-in-law, Virginia (Ginnie) and Marvin Asp (East Grand Forks, Minnesota); granddaughters, Karin (Picho) Garduno, Kjerstin (Shane) Yager, and Kelli (Daniel) Leeman; grandson, Austin (Kristen) Bren; great-grandchildren, Anya and Klara Garduno, and Micah and Theodore Leeman; sister-in-law, Grace (Don) Beck, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; his parents, brothers, Orvin, Glennis, and George; sisters, Mildred Pelvit, Rella Bly, Ardyce Johnson, and Geneva (Peggy) Martinek; and son-in-law, Steven Bren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
