Cordia Farsdale, 105

Cordia Violet (Bakko) Farsdale, 105, formerly of Walcott, North Dakota, passed away on May 26, 2023 at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo.
Cordy’s memorial service will be held at the Walcott Lutheran Church at 11 a.m., Friday, June 16, 2023, with visitation one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers the family would suggest donations be made to the Veterans Memorial being built at the Walcott Cemetery.
Cordy, the daughter of Helmer and Burnette (Brunsvold) Bakko, was born on Feb. 24, 1918. Raised on a farm west of Walcott, she attended Smith School, a one-room schoolhouse. She then went to work at Grant’s Department Store in Fargo and later returned to Walcott to work in Hefty’s Grocery Store.
On Nov. 9, 1940, she married Wade Laurel Farsdale, son of Mabel and Alfred Farsdale, also of Walcott. Following Wade’s service in WWII, they raised their four children Wayne, Judy, Sharon, and Roger on the Farsdale farm east of Walcott. The farm has been designated a Centennial Farm. Also, Cordy co-managed the Walcott Grocery Store for several years.
Cordy’s love of birds began when she started collecting bird cards from cereal boxes as a youngster. She loved the outdoors and the time she spent in her flower and vegetable gardens. However, her greatest pastime pleasure was reading. As a teenager she would sometimes hide magazines under her saddle while herding cattle. Her love of reading continued all her life. Cordy was church librarian for 20 years, Sunday School teacher for 20 years, active member of Walcott American Legion Auxiliary since 1946, volunteered at Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Thrift Store with her sisters, and knitted over 200 caps for service men and women in Afghanistan and for charitable organizations in Fargo. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, time at the lake, traveling with Wade in their camper, golfing, card games, and hosting many memorable family Fourth of July get-togethers.
Cordy was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Wade, her son Roger, daughter-in-law Mary (Klaskvik) Farsdale, son-in-law Bruce Lewis, and all her sisters and brothers.
Cordy is survived by son Wayne (Marilyn Estenson) Farsdale of Walcott, daughter Judy (James) Overbeek of Marietta, Georgia, daughter Sharon Lewis of Barnesville, Minnesota, eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, including special niece Susan (Olerud) Boreen.
Throughout her life and even in preparation to leave this life, Cordy was an inspiration and example to family and friends. She will be missed but our hearts will be filled with loving memories of “Mom” and “Grandma Cordy.”
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Fredrikson-Boulger Funeral Chapel, Kindred, North Dakota. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
