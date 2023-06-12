Cordia Farsdale, 105

Cordia Violet (Bakko) Farsdale, 105, formerly of Walcott, North Dakota, passed away on May 26, 2023 at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo.

Cordy’s memorial service will be held at the Walcott Lutheran Church at 11 a.m., Friday, June 16, 2023, with visitation one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers the family would suggest donations be made to the Veterans Memorial being built at the Walcott Cemetery.

