Corey L. Brummond, 48, of Rock Spring, Georgia, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
A public visitation will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home. A celebration of life will start at 2 p.m. with visitation held an hour prior to the service and take place on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Wahpeton Armory on 2003 Fourth St. N, Wahpeton, ND, 58075.
A livestream of the service will be available at www.josephvertinandsons.com. In lieu of flowers, the Brummond family kindly requests all memorial donations to be made to a veteran’s association of their choice.
Corey Lee Brummond was born in Breckenridge on July 14, 1973, to Kevin and Vicky (Neppl) Brummond. Growing up in Breckenridge, Corey played hockey from a pee-wee all the way to his senior year in 1992. In his junior year of high school, Corey enlisted in the United States Army National Guard and graduated basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. As a young man in the Guards, he traveled all over the world with his unit and even spent time in Panama and Kosovo.
On Jan. 17, 1998, Corey was wedded in holy matrimony to Carol Rosdahl at the Hope Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota. In 2000, he started his six years of active duty serving in Iraq. During his time at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, he attended jump school at Fort Benning, Georgia, graduating in the 82nd Airborne and successfully completing 10 jumps. Corey was proud and enjoyed his time in the service. Corey was honorably discharged on July 14, 2006, and within those 15 years of service, Corey and his family were stationed all over the United States. After his military career, he went on to work 15 years for Food Lion and climbed the ranks to assistant manager. Recently, he obtained his associates degree in liberal arts through Southern New Hampshire University.
Corey cherished spending time with his family, friends, and his dogs. He enjoyed traveling the east coast to different amusement parks with his kids and grandkids. Their favorite spot was in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. When not traveling with his whole family, Corey and Carol went on vacations and cruises together creating many memories. He was an avid Vikings fan, ready to watch every game and cheer his team on!
Corey is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Carol Brummond, of Rock Spring; children and grandchildren, Keifer Brummond, and his children, Jupiter and Marsley of Wahpeton, North Dakota; and Keana (Tim) McDonnell, and her children, Skilynn and Jackson of Southport, North Carolina; mother and step-father, Vicky and Calvin Hermes of Cleveland, Georgia; grandparents, Elizabeth “Betty” Brummond and Edna Hermes; sister, Jennifer (Mike) Johnson of Holton, Wisconsin; brother, Daniel (Sarah) Hermes of Benson, Minnesota; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews; and mother-in-law, Clara Rosdahl.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kevin Brummond; grandfather, Curtis “Bud” Brummond; grandparents Richard and Marlene Neppl; and father-in-law, Jack Rosdahl.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
