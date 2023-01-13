May 19, 1930 — January 10, 2023
Corrine Ann Johnson, 92
To plant a tree in memory of Corrine Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
May 19, 1930 — January 10, 2023
Corrine Ann Johnson, 92
Corrine Ann Johnson, 92, passed away Jan. 10, 2023.
Corrine’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation will be held one hour prior. A reception after the service will be held at the church. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery and Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton, North Dakota, at a later date.
Corrine Ann Johnson was born on May 19, 1930, in the Cleveland, North Dakota, area to John and Sophia (Wohl) Lang. She graduated from Lidgerwood High School. After graduation, Corrine worked at a telephone company as a switchboard operator in Jamestown, North Dakota.
In October of 1950, Corrine married Ernest H. Johnson of Campbell, Minnesota, in Jamestown. They made their home farming near Nashua, Minnesota, where they raised their children and farmed for 30 years. They had four children, Brian Johnson, Kent Johnson, Jeannine Hehir and Cheri Johnson.
Corrine’s life was filled with love for her family, friends, and everyone she met. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, bingo, card games, and Hallmark movies. Some of her favorite travels were to Monaco and Hawaii, but nothing was better than traveling to see family in Lincoln, Nebraska, California, Arizona, and Cleveland. Her beautiful, warm, loving smile would make your day and fill your heart. She was sincere, kind, loving, a true friend, and a wonderful mother. She will be greatly missed; we are so thankful for the beautiful, loving person and the life she had with us. Corrine loved the Lord and was a member of the Wahpeton Seventh-day Adventist Church.
She is survived by her brother, John Lang (Rena Lang), Gilbert, Arizona; her children, Kent Johnson, Fargo, North Dakota, Jeannine Hehir, Burnsville, Minnesota, and Cheri Johnson, Moorhead, Minnesota; grandchildren, Jenica Hehir, Iowa, and Andrew Hehir, Minnesota; and great-grandchild, Salem Hehir. Along with Ramona Lang, Ed VanEpren, Mardella Bergquist, Donna and Lewis Johnson, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Ernest Johnson; parents, John and Sophia Lang; son, Brian Johnson; grandson, Jeremy Johnson; siblings, Jerome Lang, Arnold Lang, and Charlotte VanEpren, along with Sylvia and Dean Christensen.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com. Arrangements entrusted to Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home — Fargo.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.