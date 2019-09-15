Cory Berg, 57
Cory Lane Berg, 57, passed away while sleeping in his semi truck on Aug. 22, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Faith + Journey Lutheran Church, West Fargo, North Dakota, with a luncheon following.
Cory was born March 17, 1962 in Fargo, North Dakota. In his younger years he enjoyed being a Cub Scout, family bike rides, playing outdoors with siblings and neighborhood friends from dawn until dusk, building tree forts, snowmobiling, sledding at the toboggan slide, several summer family vacations around the western part of the U.S., camping at Fort Ransom and Little Yellowstone Park and weekend visits to grandparents in McLeod, North Dakota to play with cousins, and Fort Ransom, North Dakota to ride our horse, Blondie, and play on the farm.
Cory graduated from West Fargo High School in 1981. He served in the Army Reserve National Guard from 1981-1987 and was honorably discharged. His chosen profession was as a long haul semi truck driver where he developed a passion for collecting “can’t pass up this bargain!” items at truck stops all over the country and gifting those items to probably everyone reading this. He was very generous.
Cory was a kid at heart. He loved all children. At any family gathering you knew Cory was there if you heard ear-piercing squeals and extremely loud peels of laughter from all of his nieces and nephews as they were being chased by him and then you would look over and see one hanging on his arm, one clinging to a leg, one wrapped around his neck and a couple of more trying to climb the other leg. When he was around kids, he became a kid.
Cory always wanted to have children. He had a stillborn daughter who he rocked in his arms while he said his tender goodbyes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arne and Averil Berg, the soul-mate and love of his life, Necie Smith, who he shared a home with in Barnesville, Minnesota, and several aunts and uncles and all of his grandparents.
He is survived by his sister, Darla (Greg) Irwin, and two brothers, Joe Berg and Marty Berg, two aunts, many cousins and several nieces and nephews and his dog Roxy.
For the rest of us it was and is now, “later” or “see ya.”
