Corydon (Cory) Likness, 71, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, passed away June 24, 2020 at his home. He was raised at Milnor, North Dakota, and attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.
Cory had an artistic talent and made many beautiful pieces of stained glass.
Cory was also an avid reader.
Although he suffered from Crohn’s disease much of his life, he never complained.
He married Dorothy Kramer, and they had two children, Serrianna (Peter) Lindemann, and Christopher (Adrie) Likness.
Cory also leaves his mother, Sylvia Likness, sister Cynthia (Greg) Nelson, brother Gregory (Evis) Likness, and many cousins.
Cory lost his father Carleton Likness of Wahpeton six years ago. No funeral services are planned at this time.
