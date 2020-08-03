Curtis “Curt” Gebro, 55, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. René Hasbargen will officiate the service.
Live streaming of his service will be available through the funeral home website at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.
Curtis Dean Gebro, also known as "Gebes," was born on Sept. 15, 1964, to Dennis and Mae (Walker) Gebro in Duluth, Minnesota. His family moved to various states before settling in Breckenridge, Minnesota, where he attended high school. He was baptized and confirmed at Breckenridge Lutheran Church. Through unity of marriages, five beautiful children were born.
Curt worked for Dean’s Landscaping before owning and operating his own construction business, CR Construction. He also worked in various construction jobs with his proudest employment at Vector Construction. His current employer was Meridian Commercial Construction in Fargo, North Dakota.
When he was younger, Curt’s hobbies included being a part of many leagues in the Twin Towns from throwing darts, shooting pool and playing softball. His latest passions were riding his Harley, doing derbies with his dad and brother, hiking and fishing. He was an avid Vikings fan and loved listening to Tom T. Hall. His zest and fearlessness of life will truly be missed.
He is survived by his son, Zach (Colleen) Fink; daughters, Morgan Gebro, Lacey (Nate) Pratt, Haleigh Gebro, and Gabby Gebro; mother, Mae Walker; sister, Kelly Dupree; brother, Mike (Amy) Gebro; grandchildren, Michaela Arizaga, Joey Fink, and Kellen Pratt; five nieces and one nephew, along with many other loving family members and friends.
Curt was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Gebro; grandparents, Porter (Evilene) Walker and Chester (Dorothy) Gebro; and brother, Kerry Gebro.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
