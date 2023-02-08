Curtis D. Funkhouser, 81
Curtis D. Funkhouser, 81, of Alexandria, Minnesota, died on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Alexandria with Rev. Jerry Lanes officiating. Private family interment will take place at Big Bend Lutheran Cemetery.
A gathering of friends and family will take place one hour prior to the service at the church.
Curtis was born on Sept. 26, 1941, to Frank and Blanche (Erickson) Funkhouser in Fergus Falls. He was baptized and confirmed at Vukku Lutheran Church. Curtis grew up in Campbell where he attended school and graduated from high school. He continued his education at Moorhead State University where he graduated with a degree in education.
Curtis was united in marriage to Gloria Gilsrud on June 29, 1963, at Big Bend Lutheran Church.
He shared his love of music with students for 30 years, his children, and church communities. Following his retirement from teaching, Curtis worked for Aid Association for Lutherans. In 2001, they moved to Alexandria. His wife, Gloria died on May 8, 2016. Following her death, Curtis retired in 2017, from Voyager Industries in Brandon where he was employed for 16 years.
Curtis met and later married Colleen Wegner on Dec. 26, 2020. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, and caring for his lawn and garden. He also enjoyed dancing and socializing with his wife, Colleen. When asked what he enjoyed most about his life, his answer was his four children.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria; infant sister, Lorraine; sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Burton Younger; brother-in-law, Glen Herman; brother, Donnie Funkhouser; parents-in-law, Ernie and Myrtle Gilsrud; and infant great-grandson, Jemiah Reynolds.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Colleen Wegner; son, Deryk (Beth) Funkhouser; daughters, Sally (Edwin) Reynolds, Chelci (Shannon) Gira, and Angela (Edward) Jenks; 12 grandchildren, Olivia, Amber (Hans), Osiah, Trejton, Sara, Jemiah, Clayton, Jameil, Abigail, Emma, Joshua, and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Jemorah, Jessaundra, Suraj, Annika, and Miah; sister, June (John) Quam; twin sister, Carol (Wayne) Brendefur; brother, Neal (Barb) Funkhouser; sister-in-law, Betty Funkhouser; many nieces and nephews; along with Colleen’s children, Dawn, Eric, and Tina Woolery; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Honorary urn bearers are his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Curt’s family would like to acknowledge and appreciate the support of the Knute Nelson Hospice staff for their care during the end of his life.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com .
